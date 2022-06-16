 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 16 June 2022

[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w24a: Fuel and physics improvements, hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hotfix build with some improvements to the fuel experience and some physics perf improvements.

Improvements

  • A new fuel tank format is introduced, with a more conventional sizing
  • Bounds will show when placing the tank, allowing for a more precise placement
  • Pipe flow rate is multiplied by 4. Now a 0.25 pipe can fuel 16x 1m reactor at full power.
  • Physics optimization for rebuilding BVH Trees: it can leads to massive saving for entity with plenty of children entity.

Hotfixes:

  • #4717 #4702 VFX shows on player after source is unloaded
  • #4700 Paint effect still showing when tool is unselected.
  • #4692 Deleted mechanism sfx still playing.
  • #4675 Pipe see-through view not working
  • #4688 Exit to title and loading back can cause issues.
  • #4723 Control assignment issues.
  • #4720 Flickering on handheld weapons.
  • #4719 Handheld bugs
  • #4699 #4726 Decals dont show metals.
  • Repair and fuel see-through view are fixed.
  • Plenty of fixes regarding Damage decals.
  • Leak in physics BVH tree construction fixed.

Thanks for playing!

