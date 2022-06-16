[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w24a: Fuel and physics improvements, hotfixes

Hotfix build with some improvements to the fuel experience and some physics perf improvements.
Improvements
- A new fuel tank format is introduced, with a more conventional sizing
- Bounds will show when placing the tank, allowing for a more precise placement
- Pipe flow rate is multiplied by 4. Now a 0.25 pipe can fuel 16x 1m reactor at full power.
- Physics optimization for rebuilding BVH Trees: it can leads to massive saving for entity with plenty of children entity.
Hotfixes:
- #4717 #4702 VFX shows on player after source is unloaded
- #4700 Paint effect still showing when tool is unselected.
- #4692 Deleted mechanism sfx still playing.
- #4675 Pipe see-through view not working
- #4688 Exit to title and loading back can cause issues.
- #4723 Control assignment issues.
- #4720 Flickering on handheld weapons.
- #4719 Handheld bugs
- #4699 #4726 Decals dont show metals.
- Repair and fuel see-through view are fixed.
- Plenty of fixes regarding Damage decals.
- Leak in physics BVH tree construction fixed.
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in experimental branch