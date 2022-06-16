 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 16 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.4b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Tomb of Captain's deconstruction that was breaking the game.
  • Trucks that have no designation for dumping no longer deliver cargo to the shipyard and just report undeliverable cargo.
  • Added a new option to discard cargo for unity when the truck has nowhere to deliver it.
  • Fixed copy configuration tool that did not apply power generation priority properly.
  • Fixed ports icons for turbines, power generators and flywheels that were not showing.
  • Added missing research lab and settlement modules recipes to the recipes book.
  • Added search to the recipe book.
  • Made the recipe book window movable.
  • Fixed vehicle recovery that did not work when the vehicle was next to a vehicle depot.
  • Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!

