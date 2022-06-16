- Fixed Tomb of Captain's deconstruction that was breaking the game.
- Trucks that have no designation for dumping no longer deliver cargo to the shipyard and just report undeliverable cargo.
- Added a new option to discard cargo for unity when the truck has nowhere to deliver it.
- Fixed copy configuration tool that did not apply power generation priority properly.
- Fixed ports icons for turbines, power generators and flywheels that were not showing.
- Added missing research lab and settlement modules recipes to the recipes book.
- Added search to the recipe book.
- Made the recipe book window movable.
- Fixed vehicle recovery that did not work when the vehicle was next to a vehicle depot.
- Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!
Captain of Industry update for 16 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.4b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
