Hotfix Patch 1.0.5.2

General Changes

Pressing back in the locker room no longer sends you all the way back to the main menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple issues that were causing players to crash.

Fixed an issue where the ball would behave incorrectly upon being thrown.

Fixed an issue where catching the ball while colliding with another player wouldn’t result in a tackle.

Fixed an issue where team colors in custom lobbies were incorrect.

Fixed an issse with the shop that prevented players from clicking on the special offer.