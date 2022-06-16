 Skip to content

Ardor update for 16 June 2022

Update Notes for Jun 15th

Share · View all patches · Build 8945391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new card: Incisor Sword

-Added new card ability: Dreadful Visage

-Fixed bug where Infusion could add corrupt card number color data that would cause a crash in the next combat

-Changed card attribute tooltips to now only display if you hover a question mark on the card, reducing unwanted tooltip popup

-NOTICE: New sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards' art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.

