- Added 4 new challenges:
- Pet Level Challenge (early game, normal type) > get an x amount of total pet levels. After completion, pets will start out with 20 * challenges completed levels after rebirthing.
- No Training Challenge (mid game, DRC type) > beat P.Baal V20 with training and skills disabled (this also disables might). After completion, it increases the mystic and physical you get from Skills and Physical trainings by 5% per challenge finished.
- True God Skip Challenge (mid game, DRC type) > Similar to a normal God Skip Challenge, but all gods which were skipped from previous completions will be skipped instead of only one. It increases the time multi by 2% per challenge, doubling it with all 26 completed. It takes 100 minutes after rebirthing to reach the full value.
- Expensive Monument Challenge (late game, normal type) > monuments will be much more expensive in this challenge. Goal is to build all types of monuments with upgrades (100/50) (8 - tier) (1 + challenges completed), black holes only 1/1 * (1 + challenges completed). Completing them will add boosts from monuments to boost other monuments. Completing the set will add overcapping for monuments (overcappings has a penalty).
- some rebalancing on quests (some more quests have an extra reward, scaling is a bit different, lower on low rank quests, higher on high rank quests and less extra rewards with only 1 pet, more extra reward with more than 1 pet.
- Fixed a few bugs (quest related things, typos and gui issues).
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 16 June 2022
Changes for Version 3.91.1323 (2022-06-15)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update