1.38.3.4 (version 1481)

GAMEPLAY
- Reduced the M4A1-S magazine size to 20 bullets, with 80 in reserve.
MAPS
Ancient:
- Remove cratestack outside of “cave” location
- Fixed pixelgap from inside “cave” towards T mid
- Fixed ground clipping bugs in mid causing players to go slightly airborne
- Smoothed out ground outside of “cave” down towards B ramp
- Blocked archeological dig inside of “cave”
- Smoothed out corners in “donut” room
- Added additional cover near pillar on B
- Blocked one sidepath exit towards A site, widened remaining exit
- Fixed some visual glitches when looking out towards mid from “donut” room
- Reduced wallbang damage through scaffolding at B site
- Boosted light emitted from candles/lanterns
Inferno:
- Increased bomb explosion damage from 500 to 620
Vertigo
- Another attempt at fixing molly through floor bug at mid
- Removed a position by ramp corner
Cache:
- Fixed an exploit. (Thanks El_Exodus!)
Vineyard
- Performance and stability improvements
- Ivy now sways in the wind
- Fixed displacement vphysics issues
Extra notes