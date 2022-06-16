 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 16 June 2022

1.38.3.4 (version 1481)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

GAMEPLAY

  • Reduced the M4A1-S magazine size to 20 bullets, with 80 in reserve.

MAPS

Ancient:

  • Remove cratestack outside of “cave” location
  • Fixed pixelgap from inside “cave” towards T mid
  • Fixed ground clipping bugs in mid causing players to go slightly airborne
  • Smoothed out ground outside of “cave” down towards B ramp
  • Blocked archeological dig inside of “cave”
  • Smoothed out corners in “donut” room
  • Added additional cover near pillar on B
  • Blocked one sidepath exit towards A site, widened remaining exit
  • Fixed some visual glitches when looking out towards mid from “donut” room
  • Reduced wallbang damage through scaffolding at B site
  • Boosted light emitted from candles/lanterns

Inferno:

  • Increased bomb explosion damage from 500 to 620

Vertigo

  • Another attempt at fixing molly through floor bug at mid
  • Removed a position by ramp corner

Cache:

  • Fixed an exploit. (Thanks El_Exodus!)

Vineyard

  • Performance and stability improvements
  • Ivy now sways in the wind
  • Fixed displacement vphysics issues

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Prefabs

  • M4A1-S attributes/primary reserve ammo max increased from 75 to 80 (+5)
  • M4A1-S attributes/primary clip size reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)

