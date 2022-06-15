Summer Brings the Games!

Share · View all patches · Build 8944798 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 22:13:04 UTC by Wendy



We have lots of great news for you again! Version 3.9.9 comes packed with goodies!

Summer Games!

Summer Games event is now live again! Help settle the rampaging Summer Beast down, and earn rewards doing so!

The event has been updated with new Player Plate rewards. Defeating any other co-op boss will also give progress toward completion, but at half the pace.

Tiger Kigurumi!



A new set of cute Tiger Kigurumi costumes has been added to the Shop!

"Hmm, is there some theme to these costumes...?"

Summer Games event games may also award you free Tiger Kigurumi costumes upon finishing!

OJDex!



An exciting new section has been added to the main menu: OJDex!

This section will have a growing selection of character profiles with expanded information on them. Play games with each character to unlock more information!

Playing 50 online games with a character will also unlock a character themed Pin for your avatar plate!

The OJDex starts with Suguri, QP, Kai and Marc, and more characters will be added over time!

Note that your progress in normal games has been retroactively applied for each character. As of this update, however, online games across all game modes will count for characters' OJDex profiles, even for characters who don't have profiles yet!

Plate Pins!



A new player plate customization that many players have been asking for is now live: Pins!

Every player may unlock special character pins by playing 50 online games with a character that has been added to the OJDex!

In addition, three new special pins have been added:

Contest Winner Pin : this pin can be given to anyone who won an official 100% Orange Juice contest (art contest, etc).

: this pin can be given to anyone who won an official 100% Orange Juice contest (art contest, etc). Orange Factory Pin : this pin indicates a current member of the Fruitbat Factory team, including QA, translators etc.

: this pin indicates a current member of the Fruitbat Factory team, including QA, translators etc. Contributor Pin: this pin can be given to people who contribute to the game in any way that gets them credited in-game as well, including commissioned artists, voice actors, and current and past team members.

The pins are awarded via Steam group membership.

To receive your Pin in-game, you must contact us via email: support (at) fruitbatfactory (dot) com with the following:

Your Steam profile link.

Short explanation and proof if relevant (link to winning contest entry or similar) of what that qualifies you for one or more Pins.

Then you will be invited to the corresponding Steam group(s) and receive your Pin ingame!

...And more!

Read the full patch notes on the forums for the other changes!

We hope everyone will have a nice summer (or winter, depending on your local preference)!