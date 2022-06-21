 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Groove Gunner update for 21 June 2022

New Release - Bug Fixes and Song Editor Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8944675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed an issue with bullets spawning. A bullet spawning at the moment audio playback started could be spawned twice resulting in incorrect play stats.
  • In the song editor we now force software cursor to avoid the cursor not showing in certain cases (namely in Linux).
  • In the song editor, pressing space to start/stop song should work even when other UI elements have focus.
  • Song editor now shows bullet/target grid by default when you create a new song.
  • Frame rate is now limited in the song editor and matches the frame limit you have set in the game.
  • Fixed a bug where you could hit back on song selection quickly after enter song selection causing both a song preview to play and the main menu music to play at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue with leaderboards rendering before results are populated.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would soft-lock if you tried to import an invalid zip file to custom songs.

Changed files in this update

Groove Gunner Windows 64 Depot Depot 976932
  • Loading history…
Groove Gunner Linux 64 Depot Depot 976933
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link