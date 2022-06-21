New Release - Bug Fixes and Song Editor Improvements

Changes
- Fixed an issue with bullets spawning. A bullet spawning at the moment audio playback started could be spawned twice resulting in incorrect play stats.
- In the song editor we now force software cursor to avoid the cursor not showing in certain cases (namely in Linux).
- In the song editor, pressing space to start/stop song should work even when other UI elements have focus.
- Song editor now shows bullet/target grid by default when you create a new song.
- Frame rate is now limited in the song editor and matches the frame limit you have set in the game.
- Fixed a bug where you could hit back on song selection quickly after enter song selection causing both a song preview to play and the main menu music to play at the same time.
- Fixed an issue with leaderboards rendering before results are populated.
- Fixed a bug where the game would soft-lock if you tried to import an invalid zip file to custom songs.
Changed files in this update