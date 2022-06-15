 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 15 June 2022

Patch 0.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Distribution & housing rework
  • Housing is now 2x2 instead of 2x3 and provides 9/10/11/12 population instead of 9/12/14/15
  • Marketplace square building split into 4 individual shops (food, clothing, furniture, jewelry)
  • Apothecary being the 5th shop (aswell as creator) for medicine
  • All shops and markets are now local, which means they have a range in which they distribute goods
  • Inn and apothecary work the same way to shops (have a distribution range)
Other Gameplay Changes
  • Buildings now have a proper center (for purposes of projectile fire)
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed apothecary bugging the game to a halt
Graphics Changes
  • Added new graphics for shops and markets
  • Updated hovel thatch to match its upgraded counterpart
  • Updated housing graphics to be slightly less tall
  • New design for the mana creator
