Facteroids update for 15 June 2022

Update v220602

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New tri-planar texture mapping shaders. Seamless textures on edges.
  • Bot command menu - you can be more specific in what you want from the bot.
  • Bots can be sent to pick up and drop materials manually. Even to resupply production buildings.
  • You can assign a dig command directly without disrupting the construction list.
  • When you assign bots to unfinished construction project, they will automatically build all buildings connected in lines - belts, power lines, pipes, solar panels and storages
  • Bots can pick up construction materials from belts. It is VERY satisfying to watch that bot resupplying itself from the newly constructed belt!
  • Colonist icons show numbers correctly.
