- New tri-planar texture mapping shaders. Seamless textures on edges.
- Bot command menu - you can be more specific in what you want from the bot.
- Bots can be sent to pick up and drop materials manually. Even to resupply production buildings.
- You can assign a dig command directly without disrupting the construction list.
- When you assign bots to unfinished construction project, they will automatically build all buildings connected in lines - belts, power lines, pipes, solar panels and storages
- Bots can pick up construction materials from belts. It is VERY satisfying to watch that bot resupplying itself from the newly constructed belt!
- Colonist icons show numbers correctly.
Facteroids update for 15 June 2022
Update v220602
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update