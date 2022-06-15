 Skip to content

Forward Defense update for 15 June 2022

Patch V0.1.2

Build 8944333

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch improves UCF Rocket Artillery and Hesco Walls and updates RFA Armored Car textures.

Change List:

  • Resolved issue with destroyed Armored Cars, Technicals and Trucks not being lit properly.
  • Resolved issue with Rotary Cannon and Smoothbore Cannon taking more damage than intended.
  • Updated Armored Car textures.
  • Increased Rocket Artillery damage from 1000 to 1200.
  • Slightly decreased Howitzer damage from 1600 to 1500.
  • Increased Hesco Wall health from 1500 to 1800.
