Patch V0.1.2

This patch improves UCF Rocket Artillery and Hesco Walls and updates RFA Armored Car textures.
Change List:
- Resolved issue with destroyed Armored Cars, Technicals and Trucks not being lit properly.
- Resolved issue with Rotary Cannon and Smoothbore Cannon taking more damage than intended.
- Updated Armored Car textures.
- Increased Rocket Artillery damage from 1000 to 1200.
- Slightly decreased Howitzer damage from 1600 to 1500.
- Increased Hesco Wall health from 1500 to 1800.
Changed files in this update