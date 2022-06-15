Truck Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.2.1

- Ghost footsteps now have different sounds depending on what the Ghost is walking on, similar to players
- Updated Deogen weakness description to stop some confusion
- Reduced the volume of the truck footstep sounds
- Improved the rate that ghost footstep sounds play
- Improvements to load times
- Adjusted how the Thaye’s weakness works
- The Thaye will now answer questions correctly
- You can now open the new ghost type pages in VR
- The Deogen’s speed changes are now smoother
- Ghost footsteps will no longer play when the ghost isn't moving, including the hunt grace period
- Non-VR players will no longer accidentally light nearby smudge sticks when holding a candle or lighter
- Fixed the missing characters on the tutorial tv screen for non-English languages
- Fixed an issue where some steam names were being renamed to “reserved name”
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update