Phasmophobia update for 15 June 2022

Truck Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.2.1

  • Ghost footsteps now have different sounds depending on what the Ghost is walking on, similar to players

  • Updated Deogen weakness description to stop some confusion
  • Reduced the volume of the truck footstep sounds
  • Improved the rate that ghost footstep sounds play
  • Improvements to load times
  • Adjusted how the Thaye’s weakness works

  • The Thaye will now answer questions correctly
  • You can now open the new ghost type pages in VR
  • The Deogen’s speed changes are now smoother
  • Ghost footsteps will no longer play when the ghost isn't moving, including the hunt grace period
  • Non-VR players will no longer accidentally light nearby smudge sticks when holding a candle or lighter
  • Fixed the missing characters on the tutorial tv screen for non-English languages
  • Fixed an issue where some steam names were being renamed to “reserved name”

