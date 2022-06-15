 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 15 June 2022

Week 24

Share · View all patches · Build 8943685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Toad received repair team and +50 to the price.
  • Heavy Corvette received repair team and +50 to the price.
  • Aronia received repair team and +150 to the price.
  • Heavy Frigate received repair team and +150 to the price.
  • Terroriser received repair team and +150 to the price.
  • Taibera received repair team and +600 to the price.
  • Sconca received repair team and +600 to the price.
  • Nerfed max. repair values to self repair: 25HP or 10%, and AoE repair: 15HP or 5%.
  • Removed all ships with self repair from the AoE repair targets.
  • Flat maxRepair values are back at 75 for self repair and 50 for AoE repair.
  • Relative to HP repair values set as 4% for self repair and 2% for the AoE repair.
  • Reinforcement Beacon (Producer) price is increased from 2800 2900 to 3500 3600
  • Started implementing gathered/produced resources indicators. Huge thanks to @Admiral Atrixsanna, his help gave massive boost to development speed of this feature.
  • Zabu Complex, Zabu Mine and Zabu Powerplant now shows info on produced resources.
  • Fixed escalation structures giving production boost before being completely built.
  • Fixed Power Plant, Matter generator and Anomaly extractor producing resources before being completely build.
  • Refinery, Power Plant, Matter Generator and Anomaly Extractor now shows info on produced resources.
  • Resource indicators now limited in distance to camera on which they can be shown (max 250, min 10).
  • Optimized resource producing logic on all economic structures to reduce CPU load when there are many escalation structures on the map.
  • Now player stats are tracking only actually gathered resources instead of potential ones (not tracking when storages are full).
  • Fixed all reproduced issues that could lead to the resources overflow current cap. There might be more but I didn't encountered them yet.
  • Increased font size of resource indicators. Decreased lifetime of resource indicators.
  • Merged basic modding branch into the playtest. Huge thx to @Code Admiral MrBoneCrash for resolving all those merge conflicts 🙂
  • Fixed ship menu not working when modded ship in fleet without the corresponding mod loaded
  • Floating text now hidden with the GUI (on G keypress or with the cinematic camera ON) and has dedicated toggle button (U) plus icon in the GUI.
  • Fixed disabled Coop Campaign button showing wrong description on hover.
  • Fixed floating text toggle button not hiding on GUI hide or cinematic camera.
  • Fixed issue preventing ships from orienting at target when they are already in a min. weapon range.
  • Replaced some depreciated method calls with property overrides.
  • Added carrier post spawn launch delay to prevent friendly fire 😉
  • Fixed texture tiling on the Eradicator's plasma beam.
  • Removed self repair from the Heavy Corvette (was too strong for that ship).
  • Added self repair to the Broadfish.
  • Broadfish received new ship model and icon.
  • Ships that are bought and warped in during Base Assault and Battle Royale now exit warp at full speed and a little further away from your flagship, following it unless commanded otherwise.
  • Fixed a bug where ships would no longer follow friendly ships
  • Fixed a bug where some ships would get stuck in 'limbo' when attempting to dodge eachother while many ships are following a single ship
  • Reduced follow distance to 50 units to better accomodate utility ships providing utility to the ship they are following
  • Towerer received new ship model and icon.
  • Asym received new ship model and icon.
  • Fixed nano-cloud not showing on the Zabu repairs. @Admiral Atrixsanna
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link