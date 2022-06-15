V0.40.2.16 on Nightly

Features:
Added Workshop Tag support for mods, add them through the manifest.xml
Added Workshop Tag "Prefab" to building prefabs
Changes:
Rewrote how Item Get notifications are handled
Bugfixes:
Fixed footsteps sounds on many situations.
Changed depots in nightly branch