Everyday Life Edengrall update for 15 June 2022

V0.40.2.16 on Nightly

Last edited by Wendy

Features:
Added Workshop Tag support for mods, add them through the manifest.xml
Added Workshop Tag "Prefab" to building prefabs

Changes:
Rewrote how Item Get notifications are handled

Bugfixes:
Fixed footsteps sounds on many situations.

Changed depots in nightly branch

