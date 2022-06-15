Content Update: Observer Mode v1

Observer mode version one arrives in this update:
- Observer Mode for up to three simultaneous observers
- Observers can join and leave anytime during a match except during the results presentation (match is ending)
- Stronger match authentication (password handling has been changed)
- From the main gym welcome screen only - hitting 'O' on your keyboard will launch a mouse and keyboard interface for joining lobbies as an observer.
- Mouse and Keyboard observer mode has an overlay which can be hidden during a match - the overlay indicates match state and free-roam camera controls (dolly, pan, tilt, fast move etc.). The camera is confined to the gym and cannot move through the exterior walls
- 'Esc' exits mouse and keyboard observer mode as well as the observed match
- VR observer mode is similar, though joining is done through the "join as observer" button on the lobby refresh screen. Join as observer does not appear if there are no observers permitted in the match or if the observer slots for the match are full.
- Lobbies now persist for the entirely of a match, rather than closing when the guest joins the match.
- Timeouts and disconnects have been rewritten and are now much more robust and reliable, resulting in a single forfeiture if someone force quits / yanks out their network cable, or (in odd circumstances) Steam disconnects.
- Network latency between observers and host and host/guest is displayed below the fight timer on both sides of the ring. The ping is also color coded to indicate network strength.
- Volume adjust for music channel using +/- keys in M&K mode
- Match card included with fighter portraits, stats, titles, and weightclass
- Game on, lots more to come!
