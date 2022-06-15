- Photoshopped new borders for GUI menu elements
- Updated wave setup menu
- Updated skirmish menu
- Updated base assault menu
- Updated Hunter Seeker description
- Updated the unlocked ships menu visuals and borders
- Changed background color to blue of unlocked ships menu
- Changed campaign select background to blueoptiontwo
- Added @Admiral Algor (GMT+3) @Admiral Atrixsanna and @Admiral Brackman (CEST) to the credits
- Added the text 'Select a ship to display its statistics' in the top menu of the unlocked ships screen
Stellar Warfare update for 15 June 2022
Menu GUI updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update