Stellar Warfare update for 15 June 2022

Menu GUI updates

Build 8943319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Photoshopped new borders for GUI menu elements
  • Updated wave setup menu
  • Updated skirmish menu
  • Updated base assault menu
  • Updated Hunter Seeker description
  • Updated the unlocked ships menu visuals and borders
  • Changed background color to blue of unlocked ships menu
  • Changed campaign select background to blueoptiontwo
  • Added @Admiral Algor (GMT+3) @Admiral Atrixsanna and @Admiral Brackman (CEST) to the credits
  • Added the text 'Select a ship to display its statistics' in the top menu of the unlocked ships screen
