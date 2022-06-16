 Skip to content

F1® 22 update for 16 June 2022

F1® 22 | VR and New Features Developer Deep-Dive

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ahead of F1® 22’s launch, we’re sharing three developer deep-dives that aim to give you an inside look at some of the changes coming to F1® 22 on July 1.

The second of these videos is with Senior Creative Director, Lee Mather, who shared more details about the debut of VR on PC, as well as new features such as adaptive AI, Immersive and Broadcast options, supercars, and F1® Life – your customisable hub.

