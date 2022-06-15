 Skip to content

Sinister Night update for 15 June 2022

Patch 1.13 Notes

Sinister Night update for 15 June 2022

Patch 1.13 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, about the update plans mentioned last time, some content will be updated in patch 1.12, thank you for your waiting.The details of this patch are as follows:

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed bug lacking player icon inside minimap.
  2. Fixed dead player functionality problems.

