Patch 1.13 Notes

Hello everyone, about the update plans mentioned last time, some content will be updated in patch 1.12, thank you for your waiting.The details of this patch are as follows:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug lacking player icon inside minimap.
- Fixed dead player functionality problems.
Thank you all for your suggestions and support. If you have any ideas, tell us under the channel #🛠game-feedback on Discord.
Z-star Studio
