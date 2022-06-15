 Skip to content

Hardcore Trivia update for 15 June 2022

Improvements added

Share · View all patches · Build 8942947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Couple of improvements added:

Added an option to return to the main menu after completed 10 questions.
Cogwheel-icon (access to save game, load game) does not shown in the game for some reason, this bug is been investigated. However you can now access back to the main level after completed the level and choose new Quiz or Trivia, without no need to restart the whole game.

While adding this option to move to the main menu, we discovered another problem about points. Fix: Needed to create variable to each level to get it work, since if using the same variable on theme 1, points continue to "follow" player to theme 2 etc.

Each theme have now working points calculation system.

Best regards
Icany

