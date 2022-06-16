 Skip to content

Audio Trip update for 16 June 2022

Version [1.0.3398] Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8942152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've made some internal changes and squashed some bugs. Here's what you'll find in this latest build...

Fixes:

>> Custom Song Setup
  • Drum SFX now includes all 8 options.
    _- Apparently that last one was hiding..._ːsteamfacepalmː
  • BPM stepper increases by 0.01 instead of 0.02.
  • Manual BPM clicking no longer doubles value!
>> Controller Response
  • We solved an issue where some controllers had unresponsive buttons.

Changes:

>> Leaderboards
  • We have a new, faster, more reliable leaderboard system.
    - Don't worry, your existing scores are safe! ːsteamthumbsupː

Happy Dancing!
Kinemotik

