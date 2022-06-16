Version [1.0.3398] Patch Notes

We've made some internal changes and squashed some bugs. Here's what you'll find in this latest build...
Fixes:
>> Custom Song Setup
- Drum SFX now includes all 8 options.
_- Apparently that last one was hiding..._ːsteamfacepalmː
- BPM stepper increases by 0.01 instead of 0.02.
- Manual BPM clicking no longer doubles value!
>> Controller Response
- We solved an issue where some controllers had unresponsive buttons.
Changes:
>> Leaderboards
- We have a new, faster, more reliable leaderboard system.
- Don't worry, your existing scores are safe! ːsteamthumbsupː
Happy Dancing!
Kinemotik
