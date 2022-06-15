VN Maker BETA v1111

Hello everyone,

The latest version 1.0.1111 is now available in the BETA branch! We are extremely thankful for your patience. As always, please make a backup of your project before migrating to the latest version!

This is a major update and we plan to move it to the stable branch on June 22 (Japan Timezone). You will still be able to access previous versions of Visual Novel Maker in case your are having trouble migrating your project.

To select the BETA branch, right click VN Maker in Steam, select Properties and navigate to the BETAS tab. There you can select "BETA - Use at own Risk" branch. There you can also choose the previous BETA (v1105) branch if you want to stay on that version for some reason.

If you get an error message after migration when launching your game, go into Script Editor and make sure the Main script is at the bottom.

You can also find help and support through our Discord Channel:

https://discordapp.com/invite/H23qB7G

Moving from NW.js to Electron

With this new update, we moved the game engine's runtime from NW.js to Electron for better startup time, memory usage, performance and Apple M1/Big Sur+ support. That means in the rare event that your project uses any NW.js specific commands or extensions, those might not work anymore and you need to look for Electron specific commands/extensions instead. Also, if you choose to store your game settings and save data in App Data, on Windows it will now be stored under AppData/Roaming instead of AppData/Local.

Linux Ubuntu 22 64-Bit Support (Experimental)

Since issues running the VN Maker Editor with latest BETA on Linux Ubuntu have been reported, with this update, it should run smoothly again on Ubuntu 22 64-Bit with 3D Acceleration enabled and correct graphics drivers installed. However, we still flag this as experimental for now.

CHANGELOG

Apple M1/Big Sur+ support added

Linux Ubuntu 22 64-Bit support added for the Editor (Experimental)

Horizontal Text Alignment options for [Show Message] added (Centering text now possible)

Input Blocker commands added (see [Set Input Session] command) to make it much easier to block mouse and keyboard input to create modal in-game popup windows/menus.

Live2D Parameter command now supports variables for the parameter name and value.

[Add Choice] now supports variables for text

[Choice Timer] now supports variables for minutes and seconds

FIXED: Choice Timer broken

FIXED: Fullscreen/Window settings in Settings Menu are sometimes out of sync (e.g. Fullscreen is used if is Windowed has been set before).

FIXED: Audio related memory issues

FIXED: Memory issues with Common Events

FIXED: Under rare circumstances, local variables of called Common Events can contain values from other Common Events.

FIXED: Auto-Parallel Common Events might be duplicated after loading a save game and then do a [Previous Scene] command.

FIXED: If [Text to List] and then [Pop/Get from List] is used to store in a number variable, the stored value is the number but as text which doesn't allow proper calculations on it anymore.

FIXED: [Show Text] with multiple lines of text cuts off the last line.

FIXED: Image Maps cannot display images stored within subfolders (only Graphics/Pictures).

FIXED: Add Hotspot cannot display images stored within subfolders (only Graphics/Pictures).

FIXED: [Show Animation] / Animation Editor cannot display images stored within subfolders outside of Graphics/Pictures.

FIXED: [Get Object Data] - [Resource Name] doesn't store the full file path.

FIXED: [Set Object Data] - [Resource Name] only accepts a file name within its current older and no full file path.

FIXED: Live2D Motions, if looped, have a tiny delay between loops.

FIXED: Live2D Join Scene can cause a short lag if a character joins the first time.

FIXED: Under rare circumstances, it can happen that the talking/lip-sync animation of characters is not triggered anymore even if a voice has been set.

FIXED: Sometimes, the thumbnail for save games is black/transparent.

FIXED: Sometimes if a save game is loaded, graphical glitches/shadows appear for a short moment before the entire scene is visible.

FIXED: Custom mouse cursor goes back to normal if moved to the right or bottom area of the screen.

FIXED: [Clear Message] creates empty backlog entries

FIXED: [Resume Music] works very inconsistently

FIXED: [Previous Scene] doesn't restore Screen settings immediately

FIXED: [Jump to Label] from within a called scene doesn't work anymore after save/load (e.g. choices do not work anymore)

FIXED: Screen Settings not saving correctly

FIXED: Vertical text alignment is a bit off depending on web-browser / NW.js / Electron version.

FIXED: Backlog doesn't begin at the bottom. (NOTE: If you have any customizations for backlog in the scripts, that fix might have no affect)

FIXED: Encryption can cause black screen.

FIXED: Color Panel shows an empty window unless double clicked

FIXED: In Language Configuration, "Refresh Texts" context menu option doesn't pick up texts in Call Common Event text parameters. (This now works only for newly added Call Common Event commands and only if the new "Localizable" checkbox inside the Common Event Parameter setup is checked)

FIXED: After Refresh Text -> Processing Data Window doesn't disappear

We hope to make many users happy with this new update! Happy VN Making! We are waiting for your feedback!