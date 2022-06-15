- Fixed a bug where a type of Wooden Table was not rendered correctly
- Fixed a bug where the Sunwalker Boots would not show up at the Ancient Workbench
- Fixed a bug where the completion text of the Quest "Tools of Precision (Part 1)" was displayed twice
- Fixed a bug where the Staff of Thorns DoT effect would not be applied correctly
- Fixed a bug where Achievements would not be syncronized with Steam immerdiately
- Minor fixes
Tinkertown update for 15 June 2022
Early Access 0.12.1e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update