v0.0.303 (06/15/2022)
Added:
- In the main menu, a button for calling a window with a list of changes in the current version has been added
- Wishlist Now button added to the main menu
- In the main menu, 3 effects have been added for the background - Rain, Arrow, Triple Arrow, which will play in random order
- In the Reader window, item tooltips have been added when hovering over the icons
- Added an information window when setting the texture resolution to Ultra
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when, after loading a level, the context menu of the reader was not directed to the camera, but remained static
- Fixed a bug when quickly pointing and removing the cursor on the reader, item icons could appear in the scene
- Fixed a bug when at the first start the sound in the game was set to +20 dB (120%) (testing is needed, delete the settings file and start the game)
- Fixed a bug when changing the volume of the sound, the sound in the game completely disappeared (need testing)
Changed files in this update