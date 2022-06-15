 Skip to content

The Last World Playtest update for 15 June 2022

v0.0.303 (06/15/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8941815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.303 (06/15/2022)

Added:

  1. In the main menu, a button for calling a window with a list of changes in the current version has been added
  2. Wishlist Now button added to the main menu
  3. In the main menu, 3 effects have been added for the background - Rain, Arrow, Triple Arrow, which will play in random order
  4. In the Reader window, item tooltips have been added when hovering over the icons
  5. Added an information window when setting the texture resolution to Ultra

Corrected:

  1. Fixed a bug when, after loading a level, the context menu of the reader was not directed to the camera, but remained static
  2. Fixed a bug when quickly pointing and removing the cursor on the reader, item icons could appear in the scene
  3. Fixed a bug when at the first start the sound in the game was set to +20 dB (120%) (testing is needed, delete the settings file and start the game)
  4. Fixed a bug when changing the volume of the sound, the sound in the game completely disappeared (need testing)
