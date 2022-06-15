Version: 1.3.1.0
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where pressing C and X could get blade dance sign.
- Fixed an issue where a self-exploding robot released by the Elite robot would cause the player to re-enter the battle and continue to bleed after purchasing the trial [Do Not Stop!].
- Fixed an issue where the length of the health bar was displayed incorrectly after leaving the game and re-loading.
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly equipping [sand of Muhurta] would increase attack speed when equipping [Muhurta] while placing [sand of Muhurta] in the core slot.
- Fixed an issue where the health of dragon Boss would go to zero and enter stage 2 incorrectly when your damage was too high.
- Fixed a copy error in relic [Windchaser Herb].
- Fixed an issue where the blue soul jar would be cleared after exiting the game.
- Fixed an issue where archers could jump out of the map.
- Fixed the occurrence probability of the [Cornucopia of Madness].
- Fixed an issue where parasitic stumps would die underground.
- Fixed an issue where players could exit the animation by pressing ESC when Sima Yue recasting weapons.
- Fixed an issue where Sima Ying would take damage in the pure White world.
- Fixed an issue where the game could not continue when entering the Excalibur room due to an error in saving.
- Fixed the damage problem of relic [Northwind Bloom].
- Removed the wrong effects of Exculibar [Wine God].
- Fixed an issue where quick click to start the game would increase the number of skills.
- Fixed the effect probability of Exculibar [Butcher].
- Fixed an issue where the Exculibar effect would not work after leaving the game and re-loading when using the genre [No Trace] and equipping Exculibar [Twin Born].
- Fixed some icon display error.
Experience Adjustments:
- Reduced the instant range of the genre [No Trace] while choosing the skill[Hurricane].
- The Cornucopia will now escape the map after 60 seconds.
