暖雪 Warm Snow update for 15 June 2022

无标题

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 15 June 2022

无标题

Build 8941360

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 1.3.1.0

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where pressing C and X could get blade dance sign.
  2. Fixed an issue where a self-exploding robot released by the Elite robot would cause the player to re-enter the battle and continue to bleed after purchasing the trial [Do Not Stop!].
  3. Fixed an issue where the length of the health bar was displayed incorrectly after leaving the game and re-loading.
  4. Fixed an issue where repeatedly equipping [sand of Muhurta] would increase attack speed when equipping [Muhurta] while placing [sand of Muhurta] in the core slot.
  5. Fixed an issue where the health of dragon Boss would go to zero and enter stage 2 incorrectly when your damage was too high.
  6. Fixed a copy error in relic [Windchaser Herb].
  7. Fixed an issue where the blue soul jar would be cleared after exiting the game.
  8. Fixed an issue where archers could jump out of the map.
  9. Fixed the occurrence probability of the [Cornucopia of Madness].
  10. Fixed an issue where parasitic stumps would die underground.
  11. Fixed an issue where players could exit the animation by pressing ESC when Sima Yue recasting weapons.
  12. Fixed an issue where Sima Ying would take damage in the pure White world.
  13. Fixed an issue where the game could not continue when entering the Excalibur room due to an error in saving.
  14. Fixed the damage problem of relic [Northwind Bloom].
  15. Removed the wrong effects of Exculibar [Wine God].
  16. Fixed an issue where quick click to start the game would increase the number of skills.
  17. Fixed the effect probability of Exculibar [Butcher].
  18. Fixed an issue where the Exculibar effect would not work after leaving the game and re-loading when using the genre [No Trace] and equipping Exculibar [Twin Born].
  19. Fixed some icon display error.

Experience Adjustments:

  1. Reduced the instant range of the genre [No Trace] while choosing the skill[Hurricane].
  2. The Cornucopia will now escape the map after 60 seconds.

Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

