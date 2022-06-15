- Resolution slider now filters out small resolutions (less than 1024px width) and too big resolutions (larger than your desktop resolution).
- Added an option to disable hints. The tutorial on the 3rd level will still force you to use one hint, button will still be visible, but disabled and a padlock icon will be displayed on it.
- Ads on billboards will now change every 2 minutes. I will add more of them in the future, currently there are 3.
- Version number is now displayed in the options.
Please Fix The Road update for 15 June 2022
Patch Notes | 1.1.1 (15 June 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update