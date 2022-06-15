 Skip to content

Please Fix The Road update for 15 June 2022

Patch Notes | 1.1.1 (15 June 2022)

Build 8940871

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolution slider now filters out small resolutions (less than 1024px width) and too big resolutions (larger than your desktop resolution).
  • Added an option to disable hints. The tutorial on the 3rd level will still force you to use one hint, button will still be visible, but disabled and a padlock icon will be displayed on it.
  • Ads on billboards will now change every 2 minutes. I will add more of them in the future, currently there are 3.
  • Version number is now displayed in the options.

