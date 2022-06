We are very excited to announce that the Full English version of Knell of St. Godhrkar has been released today in v2.052!

We welcome you to update your game and enjoy it!

Here is Knell of St. Godhrkar's social discord channel: [url=https://discord.gg/8BMMmbu8G4]https://discord.gg/8BMMmbu8G4

[/url]

Players are more than welcome to join us!

If you encounter any bugs, you can also join the Discord channel to give us feedback!