Chippy update for 15 June 2022

Timebrain Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8940783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Along with a small patch, we've released an experimental workshop stage for you to play right now:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2810567647
Changelist
  • New official workshop stage: Timebrain
  • Fixed campaigns sometimes being invisible
  • Fixed some assets not being unloaded between stages
  • Fixed case where resources could get unloaded during a stage
  • Fixed Phobia core visual bugs
  • Drone deployable collision fix while faded
  • Workshop menu sorting / display fixes
  • Fixed case where baked workshop stage scripts wouldn't load
  • Workshop menu now prompts you to download latest version of workshop campaigns
  • Workshop stages can now have separate medal times for co-op
  • Fixed cases where workshop upload would fail
  • Added Player.ForEachActiveEffect and Player.ForEachSelectableEffect

