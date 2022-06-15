Version 0.7.2.220
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Bug fixes
- fixed game crashing when contracts weren't found
- fixed clerks capacity isn't get reset after new game
- fixed lanes leakage for resource supply deliveries
- fixed a crash in the terminal polygon tool
- fixed a crash after loading when passengers were tried to be spawned
twice
- fixed timings for outbound terminal service
Changed depots in 0.7.2.220 branch