 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Haven update for 15 June 2022

Version 0.7.2.220

Share · View all patches · Build 8940714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.7.2.220

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed game crashing when contracts weren't found
  • fixed clerks capacity isn't get reset after new game
  • fixed lanes leakage for resource supply deliveries
  • fixed a crash in the terminal polygon tool
  • fixed a crash after loading when passengers were tried to be spawned
    twice
  • fixed timings for outbound terminal service

Changed depots in 0.7.2.220 branch

View more data in app history for build 8940714
Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link