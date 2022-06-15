Introducing Core Keeper’s First Major Update: The Sunken Sea Update!

We’re delighted to announce that our first major update, The Sunken Sea Biome, has just launched! We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this exciting milestone following our Early Access launch in March. After defeating our first three bosses, you'll be able to lower the mysterious wall that separates you and The Sunken Sea Biome, and we can’t wait to watch you uncover all the secrets this ocean-based biome has hidden away.

What Can You Expect from the Sunken Sea Biome?

You might recall we shared our Sunken Sea roadmap a little while ago, and you’ll be pleased to know that everything featured there and more is now available in game! We’ve had a lot of community excitement over the prospect of Teleporters and Sprinklers, and these were two features we’ve been looking forward to showing off for a while now. Players can also look forward to new plants, fish, ore, base-building items, and enemies; including a brand-new Titan boss to battle.

Of course, we’ve been teasing some of the Sunken Sea Biome’s enemies and items on our social media channels, and it didn’t take you very long to spot things like boats and Blue Slime hiding away in our screenshots. We can’t wait for you to stumble upon a powerful Core Sentry golem and run into this biome’s native Cavelings all while experiencing a brand new Sunken Sea soundtrack created by the talented Jonathan Geer.

[img]https://i.imgur.com/UwPF3VE.gif[GIF][/img]

There’s plenty for you to uncover, and we won’t reveal all the new content here so that you’ve got a chance to discover it for yourselves. If you would like a full breakdown of what we have been working on for the Sunken Sea Update, then check out the patch notes here!

As always, we love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and opinions on Core Keeper, and we welcome you to let us know what you think of the Sunken Sea Biome in the Steam Discussions, on Twitter, or in the Discord. Bearing in mind that Core Keeper is still in Early Access, we also encourage you to report any bugs you encounter here!