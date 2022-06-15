Update / Patch notes

Bug fixes:
- Reduced max text scaling in notification window
- Tooltip is now in front of unlocked node count in unlock nodes window
- Set uniform text size for checklist
- Fixed node information window export panel buttons too dark
- Fixed UI and text scaling for exit game window
Changes:
- Implemented "Prestige" system. Reset your game for permanent boosts.
- Reduced price for initial shop nodes to 200
- Reduced unlock tree node costs (More info below)
- Reduced incoming bolt resource need for LunchBot3000, from 5000 to 500
Resource cost reduction detailed:
Ancient dirt = 3000 -> 700
coal = 700 -> 350
stone = 650 -> 400
copper ore = 3700 -> 1500
iron ore = 2500 -> 1500
ilmenite = 2400 -> 1700
dirt clump = 4000 -> 2000
gold nugget = 4600 -> 2500
poisonous mushroom = 650 -> 300
mortar and pestle = 2000 -> 1000
yarn = 3000 -> 1500
grains = 1000 -> 500
awereed = 700 -> 350
pinecone = 700 -> 350
wood = 2500 -> 1200
