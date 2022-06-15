 Skip to content

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 15 June 2022

Update (Version 1.3.0)

Build 8939301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here are the patch notes for the latest version!

TODO

  • Weapon upgrades now improve accuracy and increase max ammo/mag ammo.
  • Add all planned weapons to the game.
  • Add intro cinematics to Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and The Devil's Towers.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Enemies might walk away from player in certain areas.
  • Look into creating a firing range.
  • Ability icons don't really match abilities.
  • Ability icons don't replicate to the client.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

  • New Game Mode:
  • Hell's Dungeon (Requires the Hell's Dungeon DLC).
  • Added a keybindings menu.

CHANGES

  • Reduced boss zombie health.
  • Repairing barriers gives players points.
  • Increased LAS-44 damage.
  • Removed the scope for the pump shotgun.
  • Reduced damage if a player shoots themselves with a grenade or rocket launcher.
  • Switched the ability keys.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where aiming while moving can throw off the scope.
  • Testing a fix for achievements.
  • Fixed issue where multiplayer players spawn with no ammo.
  • Fixed the PX-24 in Science Lab that makes ammo go to -1/-1.
  • Fixed the mystery box that only costs 5 points for some maps.
