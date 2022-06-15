Update (Version 1.3.0)

Hey everyone!
Here are the patch notes for the latest version!
TODO
- Weapon upgrades now improve accuracy and increase max ammo/mag ammo.
- Add all planned weapons to the game.
- Add intro cinematics to Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and The Devil's Towers.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Enemies might walk away from player in certain areas.
- Look into creating a firing range.
- Ability icons don't really match abilities.
- Ability icons don't replicate to the client.
CHANGELOG
ADDITIONS
- New Game Mode:
- Hell's Dungeon (Requires the Hell's Dungeon DLC).
- Added a keybindings menu.
CHANGES
- Reduced boss zombie health.
- Repairing barriers gives players points.
- Increased LAS-44 damage.
- Removed the scope for the pump shotgun.
- Reduced damage if a player shoots themselves with a grenade or rocket launcher.
- Switched the ability keys.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where aiming while moving can throw off the scope.
- Testing a fix for achievements.
- Fixed issue where multiplayer players spawn with no ammo.
- Fixed the PX-24 in Science Lab that makes ammo go to -1/-1.
- Fixed the mystery box that only costs 5 points for some maps.
Changed files in this update