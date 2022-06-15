- Fixed notifications that were sometimes non-dismissable due to changes in messages. This fix will reset all notifications in loaded games.
- Fixed cargo ship that was not departing if all cargo depot modules were preparing to be upgraded.
- If vehicle recovery is not possible, more information explaining the reason is now shown.
- Fixed quick trade that did not remove products from cargo depot modules.
- Fixed dumping that was sometimes ignoring assignments.
- Fixed electric boiler power balance on non-default difficulty making infinite energy possible in some cases.
- Fixed potential issues with keyboard shortcuts defined by mods.
- Updated translations, Korean and Hungarian are now 100% translated! Thanks to everyone who is contributing!
- Added a new console commands 'print_translation_errors' and 'print_translation_warnings' to help translators fix broken translations.
Captain of Industry update for 15 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.4a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
