Captain of Industry update for 15 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.4a

Build 8939063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed notifications that were sometimes non-dismissable due to changes in messages. This fix will reset all notifications in loaded games.
  • Fixed cargo ship that was not departing if all cargo depot modules were preparing to be upgraded.
  • If vehicle recovery is not possible, more information explaining the reason is now shown.
  • Fixed quick trade that did not remove products from cargo depot modules.
  • Fixed dumping that was sometimes ignoring assignments.
  • Fixed electric boiler power balance on non-default difficulty making infinite energy possible in some cases.
  • Fixed potential issues with keyboard shortcuts defined by mods.
  • Updated translations, Korean and Hungarian are now 100% translated! Thanks to everyone who is contributing!
  • Added a new console commands 'print_translation_errors' and 'print_translation_warnings' to help translators fix broken translations.

Changed files in this update

