The Market Hub where you shop now has public multiplayer up to 16 players
- Fixed late joining players don't enter boss arena in Dungeon/Caves
- Fixed unable to abandon Tutorial
- Fix equipment attributes not loading in certain maps (Such as losing all resistances when entering Thunder Cobra)
- Fixed unable to interact with In-Game menus if you fail and abandon at the same time
- Fixed Ice Cave entrance is the wrong color
- Fixed Root/Freeze not snapping to ground if you aim too high
Changed files in this update