Dragon Extinction VR update for 16 June 2022

0.5.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Market Hub where you shop now has public multiplayer up to 16 players

  • Fixed late joining players don't enter boss arena in Dungeon/Caves
  • Fixed unable to abandon Tutorial
  • Fix equipment attributes not loading in certain maps (Such as losing all resistances when entering Thunder Cobra)
  • Fixed unable to interact with In-Game menus if you fail and abandon at the same time
  • Fixed Ice Cave entrance is the wrong color
  • Fixed Root/Freeze not snapping to ground if you aim too high
