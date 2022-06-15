1.01 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8938088 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 15:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Mega Mix+ players!

We just released patch 1.01 for Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ with the following adjustments:

Fixed a sound syncing issue that occurred in certain environments.

Adjusted the visual presentation for some of the music videos.

The game will no longer pause if the application window becomes inactive during Video Viewer or when playing back a custom playlist.

Adjusted the UI elements in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Other system stability improvements.

Please do use this thread to share any outstanding issues or unique bugs you might experience as this will help our QA team identify and research reported issues.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and we hope you’re enjoying the game so far!