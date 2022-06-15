 Skip to content

Them's Fightin' Herds update for 15 June 2022

Hotpatch - Version 3.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contain a number of bugfixes that smooth out some of the rough edges introduced in the 3.0.0 update.

Story Mode

  • Fixed boss Oleander's scrambled palette.
  • Fixed boss Fred turning invisible during certain attacks during phase 3 of the Oleander boss fight.

Training Mode

  • Fixed the "Death Allowed" option's "No" setting not preventing KO for Velvet's level 3.
  • Fixed Oleander's level 3 causing a palette glitch on her opponent if the super KO'd while the "Death Allowed" option was set to "No".

Gameplay

General
  • Fixed an issue causing characters to be vulnerable during ground techs.
Arizona
  • Fixed an issue with Arizona's level 3 where the cinematic would not engage off the second hit, and/or during certain OTG situations.
Paprika
  • Fixed Paprika sometimes losing her level 3 install at the start of a super jump.
Oleander
  • Re-fixed Fred burying with his 2[D]. We hoped we could have it bury on KO only but it has been happening during a match, so it's been disabled again.
  • Fixed Fred's palette showing up as the default colors on the Lunamancy and Zombie palettes.
  • Fixed a graphical glitch where Oleander's book would not come with her when turning around in the air during Study.
Pom
  • Fixed Big Poppa turning invisible (but still being able to attack) if Pom was hit by another character's level 3.
  • Fixed an issue causing the screen to turn black for the rest of the match if Pom's level 3 counter was triggered by a projectile towards the end of the counter window.
Shanty
  • Fixed an issue causing Shanty to get launched in the wrong direction and "fall out" of Arizona's level 1->2 if she was hit by it just after whiffing her level 3.

