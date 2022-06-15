This hotfix restores the last major balance patch after an accidental rollback. Additionally, we have included a small update to faulty art assets that could have impacted the player experience.
Company of Heroes 2 update for 15 June 2022
Hotfix - June 15, 2022
Changed files in this update