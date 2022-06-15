 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Company of Heroes 2 update for 15 June 2022

Hotfix - June 15, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8937644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix restores the last major balance patch after an accidental rollback. Additionally, we have included a small update to faulty art assets that could have impacted the player experience.

Changed files in this update

Company of Heroes 2 Core Content, Binaries Depot 231431
  • Loading history…
Company of Heroes 2 English Content Depot 231432
  • Loading history…
Company of Heroes 2 Full Game Content [DLC 231451] Depot 231440
  • Loading history…
Company of Heroes 2 MP Content [DLC 231452, 287370, 287371] Depot 231447
  • Loading history…
Company of Heroes 2 AA Content Depot 319600
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link