 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin or Victory update for 14 June 2022

Update 1.020

Share · View all patches · Build 8937500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added wild wolves and domesticated dogs
  • Wild animals react to humans getting too close
  • Added 'Split' AI type to Scenario mode
  • The AI recaptures its buildings
  • Improved the AI's ability to efficiently equip its warriors
  • Improved the priority logic of finding armor and shields for the 'To Arms!' command
  • Ranged warriors no longer skirmish from enemy ranged warriors

Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed a freeze that could occur when pathing around walls
  • Pathing around elliptical buildings failed in some cases
  • Humans could not gather from a resource inside an unbuilt building foundation
  • Humans gathering food from reindeer and cows at a farm did not gain peasant skill
  • The carry weight of a human mounted on a horse was not increased as intended
  • A farm could become stuck 'waiting' with no plants growing
  • The boar did not play its attack animation
  • Javelin ammo did not always refill correctly
  • Corrected the attack logic of javelin-armed warriors
  • Fixed several issues with the auto attack logic of projectile siege weapons
  • Corrected the calculation of the minimum distance between the player and AI based on map size
  • Some technologies requiring 'Infantry Doctrine' were not greyed out when researching 'Cavalry Doctrine'
  • When deselecting all units by right clicking their group icon on the 'Unit - Info' panel, the UI did not update to reflect that no units are selected

Balance

  • Adjusted the times at which the AI begins to use copper, iron, horses, and siege weapons
  • The spotting distance for buildings is higher
  • Adjusted the damage, attack speed, armor piercing, and dodge chance of aggressive animals
  • The catapult now has a minimum firing range of 20 meters
  • The smelter is built slower
  • 'Selective Breeding' tech takes 90 seconds to research
  • Wooden javelins cost no stone, more wood and do not benefit from 'Baked Clay' tech
  • The 'Cavalry Doctrine' tech speeds up taming and training of horses at pastures
  • Wild animals being lured to a pasture walk faster

UI/UX

  • Added new option 'Workshops Skip Items Missing Resources'; enabling this will allow workshops to make the first queued item for which you have the available resources
  • The display of warrior skill on a human's icon is now only the base skill without any modifiers
  • When removing a worker from a building by right clicking their icon on the 'Workers' tab, that tab remains selected
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link