Update 1.020

New Features and Improvements
- Added wild wolves and domesticated dogs
- Wild animals react to humans getting too close
- Added 'Split' AI type to Scenario mode
- The AI recaptures its buildings
- Improved the AI's ability to efficiently equip its warriors
- Improved the priority logic of finding armor and shields for the 'To Arms!' command
- Ranged warriors no longer skirmish from enemy ranged warriors
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed a freeze that could occur when pathing around walls
- Pathing around elliptical buildings failed in some cases
- Humans could not gather from a resource inside an unbuilt building foundation
- Humans gathering food from reindeer and cows at a farm did not gain peasant skill
- The carry weight of a human mounted on a horse was not increased as intended
- A farm could become stuck 'waiting' with no plants growing
- The boar did not play its attack animation
- Javelin ammo did not always refill correctly
- Corrected the attack logic of javelin-armed warriors
- Fixed several issues with the auto attack logic of projectile siege weapons
- Corrected the calculation of the minimum distance between the player and AI based on map size
- Some technologies requiring 'Infantry Doctrine' were not greyed out when researching 'Cavalry Doctrine'
- When deselecting all units by right clicking their group icon on the 'Unit - Info' panel, the UI did not update to reflect that no units are selected
Balance
- Adjusted the times at which the AI begins to use copper, iron, horses, and siege weapons
- The spotting distance for buildings is higher
- Adjusted the damage, attack speed, armor piercing, and dodge chance of aggressive animals
- The catapult now has a minimum firing range of 20 meters
- The smelter is built slower
- 'Selective Breeding' tech takes 90 seconds to research
- Wooden javelins cost no stone, more wood and do not benefit from 'Baked Clay' tech
- The 'Cavalry Doctrine' tech speeds up taming and training of horses at pastures
- Wild animals being lured to a pasture walk faster
UI/UX
- Added new option 'Workshops Skip Items Missing Resources'; enabling this will allow workshops to make the first queued item for which you have the available resources
- The display of warrior skill on a human's icon is now only the base skill without any modifiers
- When removing a worker from a building by right clicking their icon on the 'Workers' tab, that tab remains selected
