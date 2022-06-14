Pyramids and Pairs : 20 New Variants

Greetings!
This is the single biggest content update I've done for Solitaire Expeditions: A new family of 20 variants! This brings the total number of variants to 140.
The new family is called "Adding/Matching" and all involve adding card values together or matching cards in rank. Some of these variants don't require any strategy and are quick & easy to play, while others can require planning out an entire series of moves to be successful.
Without further ado, here are the 20 new variants.
Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 13
Baroness and Baroness II
Giza
Pyramid and Relaxed Pyramid
Thirteens
Triangle
Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 14
Fourteen Out
Double Fourteens
Juvenile
Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 10
Block Ten
Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 11
Exit
Objective: Group or discard cards by matching them in rank
Beehive
Criss-Cross
Doublets
Monte Carlo
Nestor
Pile Up
Simple Pairs
Vertical
Changed files in this update