Minor Patch #3 (V0.1.0.3)

Settings will reset due to the save file being altered.
New Features:
- Intro is now skippable
- Added lootable items (Planks, Nails, Ruin Map)
- Additions to the Tutorial to make it easier to follow
- Main Menu Settings now has everything like in-game
- Audio Setting now added
Changes:
- Inventory open & close sounds
- Gasmask loot sounds
- New particles added to Spirit-Walkers
- Everything now loads asynchronously (Less likely to stop responding on load)
Fixes:
- Quests getting offset if completed quickly
- AI spawning even while inside
- Main Menu being darker than normal
Changed files in this update