 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SANCTION update for 14 June 2022

Minor Patch #3 (V0.1.0.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 8937100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Settings will reset due to the save file being altered.

New Features:

  • Intro is now skippable
  • Added lootable items (Planks, Nails, Ruin Map)
  • Additions to the Tutorial to make it easier to follow
  • Main Menu Settings now has everything like in-game
  • Audio Setting now added

Changes:

  • Inventory open & close sounds
  • Gasmask loot sounds
  • New particles added to Spirit-Walkers
  • Everything now loads asynchronously (Less likely to stop responding on load)

Fixes:

  • Quests getting offset if completed quickly
  • AI spawning even while inside
  • Main Menu being darker than normal
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link