Eclipse update for 16 June 2022

Patch Note 0.2.1

Build 8936875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  • Fixed a bug when the mini-map did not appear on the location "Bunker"
  • Fixed a bug when the key to the village head's house did not disappear
  • Fixed a bug when after completing the quest "Ancient Treasures" the quest icon did not disappear from the NPC
  • Fixed a bug where the keycard did not disappear after completing the quest "Somnus V2"
  • Fixed a bug where the merchant Miya did not change the dialogue about apples after completing the quest.
  • Fixed some icons above quest items.
  • Added sounds to some weapons that didn't have them by mistake.
  • Added sound for the sword of the future.
  • Closed a place on the location "Mine" where you could get stuck.
  • Fixed a bug when the final quest remained in the active list after completion.
  • Fixed a bug where icons did not disappear on the map when collecting items needed for side quests
  • The quest crypt now has an "action" icon
  • Quest electrical installations now have an "action" icon
  • Added sound for secret weapons
  • Now, when moving between locations, the setting for displaying objects on the floor is saved (ON / OFF)
  • Now, when moving between locations, the current weapon in the hands is saved
  • Changed the pop-up window for selecting items and skills for the quickaccess bar
  • Fixed a bug where the background music on the location "deep caves" turned off after the first cycle
  • Fixed a bug when the buttons under the map were disabled when the item visualization mode was on at the level
  • Fixed some attributes of wearable armor
  • Map interface added to all locations where it was missing
  • When you enable dialogs, the ability to execute a dash is disabled
  • Added sounds to some elements of the player's interface
