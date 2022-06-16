Patch Note 0.2.1

Fix:
- Fixed a bug when the mini-map did not appear on the location "Bunker"
- Fixed a bug when the key to the village head's house did not disappear
- Fixed a bug when after completing the quest "Ancient Treasures" the quest icon did not disappear from the NPC
- Fixed a bug where the keycard did not disappear after completing the quest "Somnus V2"
- Fixed a bug where the merchant Miya did not change the dialogue about apples after completing the quest.
- Fixed some icons above quest items.
- Added sounds to some weapons that didn't have them by mistake.
- Added sound for the sword of the future.
- Closed a place on the location "Mine" where you could get stuck.
- Fixed a bug when the final quest remained in the active list after completion.
- Fixed a bug where icons did not disappear on the map when collecting items needed for side quests
- The quest crypt now has an "action" icon
- Quest electrical installations now have an "action" icon
- Added sound for secret weapons
- Now, when moving between locations, the setting for displaying objects on the floor is saved (ON / OFF)
- Now, when moving between locations, the current weapon in the hands is saved
- Changed the pop-up window for selecting items and skills for the quickaccess bar
- Fixed a bug where the background music on the location "deep caves" turned off after the first cycle
- Fixed a bug when the buttons under the map were disabled when the item visualization mode was on at the level
- Fixed some attributes of wearable armor
- Map interface added to all locations where it was missing
- When you enable dialogs, the ability to execute a dash is disabled
- Added sounds to some elements of the player's interface
Changed files in this update