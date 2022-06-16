- ADDED: Tutorial demos and menu support (thanks @ndit-dev for PR and matic for the demos!)
- ADDED: About 60 new radio sounds (female/male)
- CHANGED:
r_override_texturesmenu support for more options
- CHANGED: HD-textures now in their own directory (build/source control-related)
- CHANGED: UI scale is now no longer calculated solely by by resolution height, this means that your Menu and Console text may appear smaller this version. To get back to the original size, go to Settings -> Video Settings -> Menu Scaling/Console Scaling set to 2x
AQtion update for 16 June 2022
June/15/2022
Patchnotes
