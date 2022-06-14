 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 14 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.154 Exhaustive Adjustment

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

  • Improvements:

    • Engine particles have been moved slightly further back from the ship.
    • Add tips clarifying what Lasers will and will not target and explaining why multiple beams cannot focus on one target.
    • Improve theming of description of Continuum Reintegrator, referencing its use of higher-dimensional physics.
    • Reduce lifetime of Ally warp trail particles

  • Fixes:

    • Fix engine particles on missiles that had regressed to become too small to be noticeable.
    • Fix incorrect tip regarding Lasers and Bombers.
    • Fix some Achievement descriptions being cut off in Achievement panel
    • Fix Mission Rank advancing past max Rank

