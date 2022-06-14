BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.154 Exhaustive Adjustment

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
-
Improvements:
- Engine particles have been moved slightly further back from the ship.
- Add tips clarifying what Lasers will and will not target and explaining why multiple beams cannot focus on one target.
- Improve theming of description of Continuum Reintegrator, referencing its use of higher-dimensional physics.
- Reduce lifetime of Ally warp trail particles
-
Fixes:
- Fix engine particles on missiles that had regressed to become too small to be noticeable.
- Fix incorrect tip regarding Lasers and Bombers.
- Fix some Achievement descriptions being cut off in Achievement panel
- Fix Mission Rank advancing past max Rank
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch