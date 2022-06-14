 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Madshot update for 14 June 2022

0.112

Share · View all patches · Build 8936631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed bug where various boss audio events would not stop on exit.
  • Fixed bug where the "Time rift" event would fail to display an option.
  • Fixed bug where Repeater base damage would change from 6 to 10.
  • Fixed bug where Ratbat breeder would get stuck in "idle behaviour".

Visuals:

  • New Player death VFX (WIP).
  • Transmutation UI cleanup in preperation for "controller support".
  • Fixed faulty render order for various seconday weapons.
  • Added missing background sprite in Zone 1.
  • Updated art for Vortex throwables.

Miscellaneous:

  • Fixed Liturgy of the stars text to display aether Icon properly.
  • Updated credits layout.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link