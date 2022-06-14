Bugs:
- Fixed bug where various boss audio events would not stop on exit.
- Fixed bug where the "Time rift" event would fail to display an option.
- Fixed bug where Repeater base damage would change from 6 to 10.
- Fixed bug where Ratbat breeder would get stuck in "idle behaviour".
Visuals:
- New Player death VFX (WIP).
- Transmutation UI cleanup in preperation for "controller support".
- Fixed faulty render order for various seconday weapons.
- Added missing background sprite in Zone 1.
- Updated art for Vortex throwables.
Miscellaneous:
- Fixed Liturgy of the stars text to display aether Icon properly.
- Updated credits layout.
