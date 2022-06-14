PATCH NOTES 1.0.13 BETA

Features
- New Challenge Mode: 13 new different missions to complete;
- Photo mode that removes all the elements of the in-game UI. (We've also bound 'F11' hotkey for this action);
- Complete rework of the order queue mechanics. Now it works as designed (though it still lacks some visual polishing);
- Mass hiring feature: hire 5 troops of the same type at once by holding Shift and clicking on the troop's icon in the Barracks or in the Engineer guild;
- From now on clicking on some indicators at the right panel not only focuses the camera on the building but also selects it;
- 'Repeat the last order' option added to the Market's interface.
General
- Significant AI improvement;
- Increased optimization;
- Additional Tutorial step;
- 'Mass healing' gives a temporary regeneration effect, apart from instant healing;
- 'Advanced foundation' research affects all the buildings with 'civilian building' armor type (not only Houses of all levels).
Improvements
- Personal records table of the Endless mode updates daily and after each save. The result appears automatically, players no longer need to lose the game to see their best attempts;
- Buildings that are being upgraded became a separate category that can be managed with Group control tools;
- 'Hold' order works perfectly for siege machines as well;
- Mouse click on the mini-map while having a spell-casting cursor now focuses camera instead of casting a spell;
- Multiple UI fixes;
- Multiple locale fixes;
- Balance improvements (including some cost rebalancing);
- Multiple visual improvements.
Bug Fixes
- 'Attack the strongest target' priority for siege machines fixed. Targeting enemy siege machines using your ballistae or catapults became easier even when dealing with a large army;
- Bug that prevented homeless people from settling in even if there were free Houses;
- Incorrect work of 'Workers can't reach the building' indicating icon. In several cases the indicating icon appeared after the actual issue with builders had been already solved;
- Incorrect work of the 'Pause' indication icon (when dealing with the building that contains ill workers);
- Trebuchets' navigation bug that caused them to rotate after reaching a destination point instead of standing still;
- 'Population numbers go wild' bug. (sudden and unpredictable changes of your population on the stats panel);
- Bug that refunds the full cost of a damaged building after player destroyed it;
- Rare bug that caused enemy attacking wave to stuck.
Changed files in this update