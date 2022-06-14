 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Diplomacy is Not an Option Playtest update for 14 June 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.0.13 BETA

Share · View all patches · Build 8936556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • New Challenge Mode: 13 new different missions to complete;
  • Photo mode that removes all the elements of the in-game UI. (We've also bound 'F11' hotkey for this action);
  • Complete rework of the order queue mechanics. Now it works as designed (though it still lacks some visual polishing);
  • Mass hiring feature: hire 5 troops of the same type at once by holding Shift and clicking on the troop's icon in the Barracks or in the Engineer guild;
  • From now on clicking on some indicators at the right panel not only focuses the camera on the building but also selects it;
  • 'Repeat the last order' option added to the Market's interface.

General

  • Significant AI improvement;
  • Increased optimization;
  • Additional Tutorial step;
  • 'Mass healing' gives a temporary regeneration effect, apart from instant healing;
  • 'Advanced foundation' research affects all the buildings with 'civilian building' armor type (not only Houses of all levels).

Improvements

  • Personal records table of the Endless mode updates daily and after each save. The result appears automatically, players no longer need to lose the game to see their best attempts;
  • Buildings that are being upgraded became a separate category that can be managed with Group control tools;
  • 'Hold' order works perfectly for siege machines as well;
  • Mouse click on the mini-map while having a spell-casting cursor now focuses camera instead of casting a spell;
  • Multiple UI fixes;
  • Multiple locale fixes;
  • Balance improvements (including some cost rebalancing);
  • Multiple visual improvements.

Bug Fixes

  • 'Attack the strongest target' priority for siege machines fixed. Targeting enemy siege machines using your ballistae or catapults became easier even when dealing with a large army;
  • Bug that prevented homeless people from settling in even if there were free Houses;
  • Incorrect work of 'Workers can't reach the building' indicating icon. In several cases the indicating icon appeared after the actual issue with builders had been already solved;
  • Incorrect work of the 'Pause' indication icon (when dealing with the building that contains ill workers);
  • Trebuchets' navigation bug that caused them to rotate after reaching a destination point instead of standing still;
  • 'Population numbers go wild' bug. (sudden and unpredictable changes of your population on the stats panel);
  • Bug that refunds the full cost of a damaged building after player destroyed it;
  • Rare bug that caused enemy attacking wave to stuck.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link