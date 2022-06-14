Call Me Karen

Highlighted Changes
- New Karen events
Balance Changes
- Event cash loss is now based on percent of your money so you can never 0 out
- Increased XP gained from some events
- Reduced required XP in early game
- Reduced cost of movie tickets employment perk
General Changes
- Added new events
- Added upgrade ready indicator to menu items list
- Added new animation to event results
- Added sound fx to XP gained
- AmaZone Gold can now only be purchased after you have sacrificed soul so the player understands the system before making a purchase
Bug Fixes
- Trash now will still spawn if you have "Collect trash cans" daily task
- Fixed typos and event issues
- Added load screen to fix crashes
