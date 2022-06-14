 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 14 June 2022

Call Me Karen

Share · View all patches · Build 8935691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlighted Changes

  1. New Karen events

Balance Changes

  1. Event cash loss is now based on percent of your money so you can never 0 out
  2. Increased XP gained from some events
  3. Reduced required XP in early game
  4. Reduced cost of movie tickets employment perk

General Changes

  1. Added new events
  2. Added upgrade ready indicator to menu items list
  3. Added new animation to event results
  4. Added sound fx to XP gained
  5. AmaZone Gold can now only be purchased after you have sacrificed soul so the player understands the system before making a purchase

Bug Fixes

  1. Trash now will still spawn if you have "Collect trash cans" daily task
  2. Fixed typos and event issues
  3. Added load screen to fix crashes
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link