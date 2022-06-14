Pyramids and Pairs : 20 New Variants

Greetings!

This is the single biggest content update I've done for Solitaire Expeditions: A new family of 20 variants! This brings the total number of variants to 140.

The new family is called "Adding/Matching" and all involve adding card values together or matching cards in rank. Some of these variants don't require any strategy and are quick & easy to play, while others can require planning out an entire series of moves to be successful.

Without further ado, here are the 20 new variants.

Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 13

Baroness and Baroness II

Giza

Pyramid and Relaxed Pyramid

Thirteens

Triangle

Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 14

Fourteen Out

Double Fourteens

Juvenile

Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 10

Block Ten

Objective: Discard pairs of cards whose ranks add up to 11

Exit

Objective: Group or discard cards by matching them in rank

Beehive

Criss-Cross

Doublets

Monte Carlo

Nestor

Pile Up

Simple Pairs

Vertical