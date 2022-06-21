 Skip to content

Rogue Empire update for 21 June 2022

New small Update!

Build 8935526 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi Everyone!

It has been a while since the last update on Rogue Empire and I wanted to let you know I am still alive lol.

If you are are wondering why, it mainly has to do with me being busy at my main Job (In case you are curious this is the project I have been working on there: Writer's Block) as well as handling fatherhood at the same time ( I got an 18 month toddler lol).

In any case, what is this update about!? It's not big but I hope it preludes the next one with the new game mode I hinted at 1 year ago. So, let's get into it:

New Stuff:

  • Added a new enemy: The disgusting worm

Bug Fixes:

  • Infamous Action Bar actions replacing bug should be fixed! I am not yet 100% sure on this but let me know lol!
  • Water splash spell no longer dealing poison/nature damage type.
  • Druid: Command beast talent should now properly grant 3x XP.

That's it for now.

Thanks for your patience on me,
and as always happy dungeon crawling!!!

