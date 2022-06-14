- A new drone control visualizer in the Tuning menu will show you exactly how the drones will direct the ore, as well as visually represent the minimum and maximum range settings.
- New haul drone system tuning option - deceleration zone.
- Improved algorithm for MLF Haul Drones for ore directly behind your ship.
- While Elon Interstellar Excavator would not jerk open unexpectedly, it could still be stuck open if you pushed its jaw outside of the actuator range.
- Improved performance of the Hardware menu simulations and hardware listings.
- When you re-visited previously discovered Uranium Caves or a Space Bar, you could get again the Moonlet discovery, only to be superseded with a more detailed one when you entered the interior.
- Mystery music would play around a Space Bar you already discovered and visited again.
- Fixed SPC Gungnir projectile velocity listed in the Hardware menu.
- The Geologist panel would shift a bit when you adjusted the minimum price for your drone systems.
- Separate printing audio for the Voyager RSLS.
- Events you discover will now immediately be placed on your Astrogation map.
- Thruster flares on the visual feed could disappear if your mission took many in-game days.
- Eagle prospector HUD would flicker when you power it on if you installed it on a ship with a lot of equipment installed, like AT-K225.
- Voyager will now print drones 400% faster.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 14 June 2022
0.520.2 - Total Recall
Patchnotes via Steam Community
