This Hotfix has us LEAPing with joy!

Thank you to all the mercenaries out there making LEAP an even better experience. The team has been working on a lot of quality of life updates, squashing bugs, and improving optimization. All the feedback you've all been giving us has been amazing, and the community members who have been actively finding new ways to...break the game, we love you! Thank you all again for the support, we have a lot more news coming your way real soon, but today we have another hotfix.

We're going to continue with our community devs v player events, so be on the look out for that announcement later today.

HOTFIX : 14.06.2022

Weapons and Abilities

Broad pass on weapon recoils and spreads

Slight cooldown reduction for wraith cloak ability

Higher initial sword reflect cost (from 5 to 10)

Maps

Adjusted ambient soundtrack for Cataclysm

Team Annihilation spawn improvements

Wide balance pass on capture rates for objectives in Special Operations

Reduced size of playable area for Asset Assassination

Fix for Alpine Basin loot spawners that could spawn items in safezones

Moved some AI spawn and soft boundary locations in Jagged Peaks

Programming

Fixed wrong skins applied on killcam

Added "quit to menu" button from match end screen

Server admins can now join full servers

Fixed a bug causing valid contractor bonuses to be hidden

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard entries started at 2

Fixed controller keybindings automatically binding once a face button was pressed

Fixed some contractor bonuses which were not working

Added mod auto-download support for Linux servers

Fixed friendly fire not working with the golden rocket launcher

Added class icons to items in the black market

Dying via noncharacter sources is now considered a death

Fixed a bug where warning effects by thunderblast if the player using it was killed while charging

Fixed some inconsistencies with leaving matches and rejoining as a party

Misc

10% reduction in Asset damage reduction (ie, nerf Asset health)

Larger refill station radius

Updated localization

Fix for a graffiti name

Added another streamer graffiti

For anyone who would like to join our Discord, I've added a link below for you to join. We're encouraging people who would like to interact with fellow Mercenaries to jump in, the dev team is also in the Discord and can help provide feedback and support. Anyone looking to seed servers or would like to find people to jump into matches with we have a section on the Discord for that. It's not a permanent solution, but as we work to grow the game and push towards bigger and better updates these are ways we can help LEAP grow!

Discord: https://discord.gg/LEAP