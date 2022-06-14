Build 1.0.265 (+ Ultrawide screen support)

- Mother tire hitbox size has been increased to prevent players from pogo-ing the boss to death.
- The following bosses will now trigger the defeated flag after their death animation has played: Garbage magnet, Buzz saw, Mischievous, Car battery, and Door boss. Previously, the flag was triggered at the start of the death animation causing confusion among players who accidentally killed the boss without knowing.
- Added toast for our beloved Splunk.
- Added speedrunnerconfig file where speedrunners can adjust certain values in the game to make their runs better. This file will be used for all future speedrunner tech that is added to the game.
- Speedrunning: Loading times between different scenes should be more consistent now.
- Speedrunning: You can toggle "speedrunnerAnalogInput" in the speedrunnerconfig file to maintain horizontal movement while pogoing enemies.
- Ultrawide screen support is here! Disabling the pixel perfect setting enables ultrawide screen support.
All previous patch notes can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1231880/discussions/0/3275815819062529892/
